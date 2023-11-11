MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDXG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

