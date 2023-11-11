Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NERV opened at $4.14 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.