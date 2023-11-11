Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $59.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $83.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

