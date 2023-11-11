Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 34,639 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $23,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

DVN opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

