Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,202 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $27,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $224.79 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

