Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $28,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,701 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $66,663,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.96 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

