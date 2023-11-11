Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 10,144 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $24,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.