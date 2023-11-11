Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 249 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Fortive worth $27,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Fortive by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 14,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Fortive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

