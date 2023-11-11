Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,945 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $22,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 119.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

