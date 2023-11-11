Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,470 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $23,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,283,000 after acquiring an additional 122,778 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,880.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.23. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $171.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

