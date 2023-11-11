Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 978,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned approximately 0.41% of Uniti Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 507.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

UNIT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,181. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.39. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.31%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.