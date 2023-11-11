Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Trims Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lowered its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,509 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

LAZR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 5,058,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,291. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 965.60% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

