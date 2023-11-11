Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,938,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for 2.2% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 15.67% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,058,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,245,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,718,000 after purchasing an additional 376,438 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 662,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,189,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 931,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 246,100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. 6,916,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $400.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $75.77.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

