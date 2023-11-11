Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,665 shares of company stock worth $18,571,568. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $70.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.