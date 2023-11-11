Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mogo Trading Down 1.2 %

MOGO opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of C$40.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.52. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.87.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

