Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Mogo Trading Down 1.2 %
MOGO opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of C$40.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.52. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.87.
