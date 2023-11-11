Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

MDLZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.12. 7,076,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,482,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

