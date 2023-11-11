Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

