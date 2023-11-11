Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 33,070 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 23,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Montage Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.