Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,405 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 2.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.09% of Moody’s worth $57,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,615,643.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,739. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.57. 762,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,524. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.70 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

