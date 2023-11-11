Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Moonpig Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 211 ($2.60).

Shares of Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.16) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.13. Moonpig Group has a 52 week low of GBX 102 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.20 ($2.27). The company has a market cap of £600.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,187.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

