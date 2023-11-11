Morgan Stanley Lowers Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $3.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTTR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

MTTR stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $758.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.63. Matterport has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $714,409.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,669,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,194.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $714,409.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,669,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,194.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hebert purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,793 shares in the company, valued at $699,482.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,981 shares of company stock worth $1,299,730 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 202.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

