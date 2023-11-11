Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.33. 8,927,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,542,260. The company has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

