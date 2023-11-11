Morgan Stanley Raises Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $11.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.0 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after acquiring an additional 729,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.