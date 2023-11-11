Morgan Stanley Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $17.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMBL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.30 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.46.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Bumble has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 236.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

