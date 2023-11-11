Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.00.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,115 shares of company stock valued at $32,942,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Murphy USA by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $364.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $382.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

