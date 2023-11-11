musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Down 2.5%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.15 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24). 295,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 403,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of £21.02 million, a P/E ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

