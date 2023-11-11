musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Down 2.5%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.15 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24). 295,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 403,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
View Our Latest Report on musicMagpie
musicMagpie Stock Performance
About musicMagpie
musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than musicMagpie
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.