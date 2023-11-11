MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). 249,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 121,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

MyHealthChecked Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.37 million, a P/E ratio of 316.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, and vitamins and minerals DNA tests; weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA tests and glucose management DNA tests; and cardiovascular health tests, such as heart profile test DNA test under MyHealthChecked brand.

Featured Stories

