NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 27.4 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

