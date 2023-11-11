National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $50.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,562,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,137,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,982,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,801,000 after purchasing an additional 95,475 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

