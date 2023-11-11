National Bankshares Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$47.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Cormark raised their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB downgraded Stelco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.39.

STLC stock opened at C$42.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.15. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$32.92 and a 1-year high of C$60.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

