Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

