Needham & Company LLC Increases Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $35.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Vertex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.11.

Get Vertex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex

Vertex Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $27.17 on Friday. Vertex has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.91 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,806,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,644,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,806,717 shares in the company, valued at $135,644,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $239,585.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,756.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,792,182 shares of company stock worth $40,581,199. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vertex by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vertex by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.