Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.69.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AYX

Alteryx Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Alteryx stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.