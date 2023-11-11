Needham & Company LLC Trims Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price to $5.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LCID has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LCID

Lucid Group Price Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Lucid Group has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Lucid Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 96,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.