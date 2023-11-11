NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of NeoGenomics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NEO

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.23.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.