NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

