NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTWK opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.