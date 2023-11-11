NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NPCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NeuroPace from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. NeuroPace has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $206.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.99.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,614 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $69,135.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,004,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,362,376.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the third quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the first quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

