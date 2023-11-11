New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Concept Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered New Concept Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

