New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

