Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Shares Down 0.1%

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 697 ($8.60) and last traded at GBX 699 ($8.63). Approximately 660,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 216,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($8.64).

Several analysts have commented on NFG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($17.78) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.90) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a market cap of £679.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,619.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 631.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 675.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,769.23%.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

