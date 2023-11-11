Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Shares Down 0.5%

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.07 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.36). 51,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 41,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.36).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.39) price target on shares of Nexteq in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £72.16 million, a PE ratio of 678.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.35.

In other news, insider Duncan Penny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,200 ($15,059.87). Corporate insiders own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

