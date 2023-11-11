Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,112,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,765,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $46.55.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.