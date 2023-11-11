NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61. The firm has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 59.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,740,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $166,395,000 after acquiring an additional 649,240 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 315,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

