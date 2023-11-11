Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 70,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 52,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
Nitori Stock Down 7.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Nitori Company Profile
Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
