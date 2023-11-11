Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Down 33.6% in October

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the October 15th total of 55,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $248.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

