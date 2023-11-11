NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTNFree Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NTN opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

