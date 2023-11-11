Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Trading Up 9.1%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 5,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 3,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Nutriband Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nutriband

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutriband stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Free Report) by 394.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nutriband were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nutriband Company Profile

nutriband inc. is a health and pharmaceutical company based in, oviedo, florida. nutriband’s primary focus is on transdermal and topical technologies for product development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.