Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 6,200 shares trading hands.

Ocean Thermal Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Ocean Thermal Energy alerts:

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.