Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oculis from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Oculis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oculis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Oculis has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.50.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Analysts predict that Oculis will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

