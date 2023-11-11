OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 121,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKYO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OKYO Pharma

In other news, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,670 shares in the company, valued at $25,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of OKYO Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKYO Pharma Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OKYO opened at $1.72 on Friday. OKYO Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.