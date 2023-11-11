OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 121,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on OKYO
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OKYO Pharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of OKYO Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OKYO Pharma Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OKYO opened at $1.72 on Friday. OKYO Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.
OKYO Pharma Company Profile
OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OKYO Pharma
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.